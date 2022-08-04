4 August 2022 14:33

Iran's Khayyam ERS satellite to be launched from Baikonur

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a group of satellites at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform reports.

The blast-off is scheduled for August 9, 2022, from launch pad No 31.

According to Roscosmos press office, Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Fregat upper-stage will bring Khayyam remote sensing satellite into orbit under an order of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The satellite was assembled at the Roscosmos enterprises.

Apart from the Iranian satellite, the Soyuz-2.1b will carry 16 small spacecraft designed by the leading Russian universities, commercial companies an non-commercial organizations for scientific and technological researches.