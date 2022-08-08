Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 54

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry on Monday announced that 54 people had lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

According to figures released by the Ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 142,515 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 3,379 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,443,801.

Of the latest new cases, 853 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,112,890 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 1,493 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 64,822,747 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

58,193,659 have received their second jab and 30,310,275 have got a third or fourth shot.

New daily infections and deaths from the respiratory disease have been increasing in Iran over the past several weeks after they witnessed a declining trend.

Health officials are calling on people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in areas labelled as red and orange, which mark regions with high levels of infections.

Currently, 130 towns are labelled as red, 129 others are coded as orange, 154 cities are experiencing yellow situation, and 35 others are in blue situation in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

Photo: en.irna.ir

