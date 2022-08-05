Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 47

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry on Friday announced that 47 people had lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

According to figures released by the Ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 142,337 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 5,455 new infections over the past 24 hours, which takes Iran’s total case tally to 7,431,485.

Of the latest new cases, 998 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,095,860 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 1,424 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 64,816,691 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,188,655 have received their second jab and 30,302,417 have got a third or fourth shot.

Daily infections and deaths from respiratory disease have been increasing in Iran over the past several weeks after they witnessed a declining trend.

Health officials are calling on people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in areas labeled as red and orange, which mark regions with high levels of infections.

Currently, 120 towns are labeled red, and 112 others are coded orange.





Photo: en.irna.ir

Фото: en.irna.ir



