Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37

    27 July 2022 21:15

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that 37 people had lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

    According to figures released by the Ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 141,795 since the pandemic began.

    The ministry registered 10,526 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,359,489.

    Of the lates new cases, 1,441 patients have been hospitalized.

    Since the pandemic began, 7,075,919 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

    Currently, 1,101 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

    So far, 64,772,283 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,144,659 have received their second jab and 30,062,521 have got a third or fourth shot.

    New daily infections and death from the respiratory disease have been increasing in Iran over the past several weeks after they witnessed a declining trend.

    Health officials are calling on people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in areas labelled as red and orange, which mark regions with high levels of infections.

    Currently, 57 towns are labelled as red, and 86 others are coded as orange.


    Photo: en.irna.ir

    #Coronavirus #World News #Iran #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases