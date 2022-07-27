27 July 2022 21:15

Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that 37 people had lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

According to figures released by the Ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 141,795 since the pandemic began.

The ministry registered 10,526 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,359,489.

Of the lates new cases, 1,441 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,075,919 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 1,101 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 64,772,283 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 58,144,659 have received their second jab and 30,062,521 have got a third or fourth shot.

New daily infections and death from the respiratory disease have been increasing in Iran over the past several weeks after they witnessed a declining trend.

Health officials are calling on people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in areas labelled as red and orange, which mark regions with high levels of infections.

Currently, 57 towns are labelled as red, and 86 others are coded as orange.













Photo: en.irna.ir