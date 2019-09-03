Iran's accession to Eurasia helps boost non-oil exports

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

During the meeting, Sargsyan expressed happiness over finalizing the procedures for Iran to join EEU, saying that it will lead to development of the Iranian trade relations with the member states.

Meanwhile, He invited Iranian businessmen to attend Eurasia week event which is supposed to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

It will be a suitable opportunity for Iranian trade delegations to know the trade partners and establish more extensive relations with EEU member states, Kazinform has learnt from irna.ir.

He invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to participate in Eurasia summit which is slated to be held in Yerevan, Armenia.

The event is to discuss transit issue and the cooperation between Iran and EEU states for reinforcing trade exchange volume, he added.

Ardakanian invited Sargsyan to visit Tehran, saying the trip will be a good opportunity for declaring the Iran-Eurasia temporary free trade agreement.

He made clear that the temporary free trade agreement will become operational from October 26 and 864 items (503 items from Iran) will be included in preferential trade list.

He noted that 70 items will be of zero tariffs.

Iranian energy minister together with Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Moscow on Sunday night to develop politico-economic ties and to discuss the latest developments about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.



