Iran reports zero daily COVID deaths

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2022, 22:20
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - In the latest update by Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday no COVID-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

It is the first zero daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in early 2020.

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi issued a message in which he hailed the zero daily COVID death toll after the country’s 2 year and 100 days of fight against the pandemic.

Bahram Einollahi said that Iran witnessed its first day without any COVID-related deaths while high death tolls are reported in the United States and Europe.

He congratulated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the whole Iranian nation on this achievement.

He called on the Iranian nation to observe the health protocols until the country celebrates the end of the pandemic.


