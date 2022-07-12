Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 July 2022, 22:22
Iran reports significance rise in COVID daily new cases

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Some 3,588 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours in Iran which has more than tripled compared to 1,453 new cases reported a day earlier, according to the latest update by the Iranian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

The report said that some 386 new COVID patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units.

The report also put the daily death toll of the past 24 hours at seven.

Currently four Iranian cities are in red COVID alarm, with 14 other cities being in orange conditions, 142 cities in yellow and 288 others in the blue conditions.

Iranian Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi noted last week that vaccination would not lead to full immunity and loses its effectiveness after a while.

He urged booster vaccinations for all the people above 12 to prevent the spread of the virus.

The minister said that the return of the Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, the reopening of schools, and the upcoming Moharram mourning rituals can give a rise to the infections.


Photo : en.irna.ir

