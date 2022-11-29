Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,633 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

However, 30 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,147 patients out of a total of 7,559,664 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 74 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,139,831 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,549,300 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,376,986 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.





Photo:en.irna.ir