Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

29 November 2022, 22:20
Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,633 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

With no one dying from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours in Iran, the total number of deaths remained at 144,633, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

However, 30 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,147 patients out of a total of 7,559,664 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 74 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,139,831 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,549,300 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,376,986 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.


Photo:en.irna.ir

Теги:
Related news
Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center
Over 1m tons of goods exported from Iran’s Markazi province
Iranian parliament approves bill for Iran's accession to SCO
Read also
Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy
Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center
U.S. weekly flu hospitalizations hit record high since 2010
Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion
Paris 2024 Olympics ticketing to begin on Dec 1
Japan’s Oct. job availability improves for 10th straight month
China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-15 manned space mission
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases swell to 71,000 amid worries over another virus wave
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
2 President arrives in France for official visit
3 President Tokayev in Moscow: meeting with Vladimir Putin and reaffirming strategic partnership with Russia
4 PM urges to liquidate Ekibastuz TPP accident causes, check energy facilities in regions
5 COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan

News