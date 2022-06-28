Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 141,386 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

however, 443 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 54 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,062,198 patients out of a total of 7,237,156 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 196 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,637,294 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,986,959 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,728,158 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



