    Iran registers one more zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours

    2 December 2022, 21:50

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,634 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    No one died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours in Iran, making the total number of deaths remain at 144,634, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

    However, 23 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 14 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,235 patients out of a total of 7,559,760 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 79 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 65,141,289 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,550,766 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,379,392 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.


    Photo: IRNA
    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
