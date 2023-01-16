Go to the main site
    Iran registers no COVID-19 death in 24 hours

    16 January 2023, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,727 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

    With no one dying from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours in Iran, the total number of deaths remained at 144,727, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

    However, 145 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 70 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,791 patients out of a total of 7,562,755 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 188 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 65,171,317 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,575,435 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,552,545 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

    Photo: en.irna.ir
