Iran registers highest number of int'l handicrafts cities, villages

YAZD. KAZINFORM So far 11 Iranian cities and three villages have been internationally registered for their unique craftsmanship and quality of their handicrafts, in which Iran ranks 1st in the world.

Managing Director of the Handicrafts Training and Promotion Office of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry Vida Towhidi said here on Wednesday that more than 2 million of our citizens are industrialists in 295 branches of Iranian handicrafts, each of those branches have several sub-branches, IRNA reports.

She referred to the presence and role playing of the youth in the field of handicrafts, emphasizing that that potential needs to be further improved and encouraged.

Towhidi also stressed the need for brand-making in the handicrafts field, arguing: The presentation and distribution of the products need to be with internationally recognized logos.

Managing Director of the Handicrafts Training and Promotion Office of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry said that last winter Meyod township of Yazd was chosen as the international city producing Ziloo (a traditional Iranian floor mat), which increased Iran’s share of the world market for this product.

So far the Tabriz carpets, Isfahan creational handicrafts, Mashhad precious stones, Laljin of Hamedan province clay works, Sirjan of Kerman province Gilims (a traditional Iranian floor mat), Marivan township of Kurdistan province’s Givehs (traditional cotton shoes), Abadeh’s inlaid woodworks, Meybod’s Ziloos, Kharashd villages in South Khorasan’s towel weaving, and Kalpoorgan of Sistan and Baluchestan’s clay works with 7,000 year history have entered the list of the International Council of Handicrafts.