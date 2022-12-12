Iran registers another zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours

12 December 2022, 22:31

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,658 with another zero death day over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

However, 55 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 38 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,537 patients out of a total of 7,560,217 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 61 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,145,526 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,555,838 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,388,026 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir