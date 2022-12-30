Go to the main site
    Iran registers another death-free day in COVID-19 record

    30 December 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran remained unchanged at 144,628 with no death by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    No Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,682, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

    60 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 31 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,105 patients out of a total of 7,561,058 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    87 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 65,151,832 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,562,772 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,402,298 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


    Photo: en.irna.ir
