Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran registers another death-free day in COVID-19 record

30 December 2022, 22:20
Iran registers another death-free day in COVID-19 record

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran remained unchanged at 144,628 with no death by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

No Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,682, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

60 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 31 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,105 patients out of a total of 7,561,058 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

87 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,151,832 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,562,772 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,402,298 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

Related news
Vietnam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases
Russia registers 5,810 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
COVID incidence and transmission number fall further in Italy
Теги:
Read also
Vietnam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases
Brazil generates 135,000 new jobs in November
Russia registers 5,810 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
28 still missing as death toll from Philippines floods soars to 44
S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
COVID incidence and transmission number fall further in Italy
Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
WAM report highlights UAE’s key milestones in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30
2 December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakhstan confirms 211 more COVID cases
4 December 30. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakh Justice Minister relieved of his duties

News