Iran registers 23 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2022, 22:16
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Ministry of Health on Thursday put the daily coronavirus deaths at 23 which take the country’s total fatalities from the respiratory disease to 140,919 since the pandemic began, IRNA reports.

According to the ministry, 1,413 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,213,808.

A sum 169 of the latest infected people have been hospitalized.

So far, 6,958,045 COVID-19 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Another 1,173 are currently in intensive care unit.

The Health Ministry also said that more than 64 million Iranians have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 57.4 million have received a second shot and nearly 27 million have got a third jab.

Daily COVID-19 deaths and infections have been declining in Iran in recent weeks.


