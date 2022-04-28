Iran registers 17 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Ministry of Health on Thursday put the daily coronavirus deaths at 17 which take the country’s total fatalities from the respiratory disease to 141,058 since the pandemic began, IRNA reports.

According to the ministry, 969 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,220,402.

A sum 172 of the latest infected people have been hospitalized.

So far, 6,977,760 COVID-19 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Another 1,114 are currently in intensive care unit.

The Health Ministry also said that more than 64.3 million Iranians have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 57.5 million have received a second shot and more than 27 million have got a third jab.

Daily COVID-19 deaths and infections have been declining in Iran in recent weeks thanks to a mass vaccination program across the country.

The government opened schools and universities in early April, after more than two years of closure which was part of measures to maintain social distancing and contain the disease.



