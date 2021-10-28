Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran receives 32nd cargo of COVID-19 vaccine

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 October 2021, 22:19
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The 32nd cargo of coronavirus vaccine consisting of six million doses of Sinopharm products was delivered to Iran on Thursday, IRNA reports.

The cargo which has been provided by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) was delivered to Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Head of the IRCS Karim Hemmati has said that imports of Sinopharm vaccine continue with the cooperation of the Society.

IRCS has made its all-out efforts to meet the country's needs to vaccines during the past six months, Hemmati added.

Since the mentioned period, the IRCS has entered over 106 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines to the country, he underlined.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the deadly coronavirus has killed near five millions worldwide.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 125,000.


