Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Iran ranks 3rd in producing honey in the world

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2020, 22:11
Iran ranks 3rd in producing honey in the world

KARAJ. KAZINFORM - Head of honey bee research department of Animal Science Research Institute of Iran underlined exemplary capacities of Iran in the beekeeping industry, saying Iran is standing third among the world's top ten in quality honey production, IRNA reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international congress in Karaj west of capital Tehran, Gholam Hossein Tahmasebi said based on Food and Agriculture Organization's statistics, Iran used to produce 69,000 tons honey annually while the figure has reached 90,000 tons now.

He referred to over 8,400,000 hives in Iran and expressed satisfaction over consumption of Honey Iran.

Earlier, FAO's representative to Iran Gerold Bödeker said 'We are looking forward to increase collaboration with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other national and international partners in beekeeping sector to contribute to global food security, food safety and nutrition security, and preserving the environment and biodiversity.'


Iran  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea