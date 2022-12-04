Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran ranks 1st among Islamic nations in scientific citation

4 December 2022, 12:21
Iran ranks 1st among Islamic nations in scientific citation

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran ranks first among 57 Islamic countries in terms of the number of scientific citations it has received over the past ten years, said Ahmad Fazelzadeh Haghighi, the president of the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) on Saturday.

The official added that Iran also ranks second among Islamic countries in terms of scientific publications, and fourth in terms of H-index that measures both quantity and quality of publications. Quantity refers to the number of published essays and quality refers to the number of citations these essays have received, IRNA reports.

Fazelzadeh Haghighi explained that Iran’s rankings are based on the information provided by the official website of the science group, InCites.

He said that based on the 2025 Vision, Iran has set its goal to attain the first rank in science and technology in the Islamic world.

Photo: en.irna.ir


