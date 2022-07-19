Go to the main site
    • Iran preparing documents to join SCO, says ambassador to Russia

    19 July 2022 10:28

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Tehran is preparing the necessary documents to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

    «The process of obtaining full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization consists of numerous stages that a candidate country needs to implement within the established time frame,» he pointed out.

    «According to the schedule, Iran is preparing documents, passing through these stages and notifying the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on a regular basis,» the envoy added.

    Photo: tass.com
    #SCO #Iran
