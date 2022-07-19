Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran preparing documents to join SCO, says ambassador to Russia
19 July 2022 10:28

Iran preparing documents to join SCO, says ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Tehran is preparing the necessary documents to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

«The process of obtaining full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization consists of numerous stages that a candidate country needs to implement within the established time frame,» he pointed out.

«According to the schedule, Iran is preparing documents, passing through these stages and notifying the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on a regular basis,» the envoy added.


Photo: tass.com
Related news
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Kazakhstan may lose its major barley importer
Read also
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 62 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 54 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM
COVID-19 kills 42 more Iranians over past 24 hours
SCO FMs to review Belarus' application for full-scale membership
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive