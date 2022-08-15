Go to the main site
    • Iran makes history by winning 1st women’s weightlifting gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

    15 August 2022 13:17

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - National Iranian 81-kg weightlifting champion Seyyedeh Elham Hosseini gained the 1st women’s weightlifting gold medal in Iran's sports history in snatch and two bronze medals in clean and jerk and total in 2022 Islamic Countries Solidarity Games, IRNA reports.

    In her first snatch move Hosseini lifted the 95-kg weight and in her second move she lifted the 100-kg weight to win the gold medal of the games. In her last move, she could not lift the 103-kg weight to record the snatch record and its gold medal.

    She had earlier in the clean and jerk lifting first lifted the 117-kg weight and in her second move the 123-kg weight to win the gold medal of the clean and jerk.

    In her third move Hosseini chose the 127-ke weight, but could not lift is successfully.

    Thus, the Iranian lady gained the bronze medal of two clean and jerk and the 3rd place in total of her points. The weightlifter from Turkey ranked 1st and the athlete from Kazakhstan 2nd.


    Photo: en.irna.ir
