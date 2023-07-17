Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Iran launches tallest RCC dam in West Asia

    17 July 2023, 19:40

    GACHSARAN. KAZINFORM – Iran has opened the tallest Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) dam in West Asia in a ceremony in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Gachsaran, in southwest Iran, Kazinform cites IRNA.

    The Chamshir Dam which was inaugurated on Monday is 151 meters high and has a reservoir with a capacity of holding 2.3 billion cubic meters of water.

    Construction of the dam started more than 10 years ago. The project is reported to be worth €230 million.

    The dam's hydroelectric power plant has three large units with a capacity of 55 megawatts (MW) each and two small (environmental) units with a capacity of 5.5 MW.

    Chamshir Dam is located 25 km southeast of Gachsaran in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. It is the fifth largest dam in Iran.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    Mining and processing plant set to be built in Kostanay rgn
    Kazakh law enforcement agencies receive training in Vienna on countering use of virtual assets for terrorism
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target