Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran launches missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq, Pentagon confirms

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 January 2020, 08:28
Iran launches missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq, Pentagon confirms

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

«At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq,» the Pentagon said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

«It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad & Irbil,» the statement said.

The White House said earlier Tuesday that it had noticed the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, saying that President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.


World News   Middle East situation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros