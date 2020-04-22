Go to the main site
    Iran launches first military satellite into orbit

    22 April 2020, 19:41

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched its first ever military satellite called Nour into orbit, Trend reports citing official website of IRGC.

    According to the report, a satellite carrier rocket named Qasid launched the satellite from the Markazi desert of Iran on the morning of April 22 to the height of 425 kilometers.

    «The launch of the satellite will lead to great achievements in Iran's aeronautics,» the report said.

    Although Iran planned to launch the Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites into orbit in February 2020; however, the launch of the satellites was later postponed.

    The Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites aim to update maps of Iran's oil reserves, agriculture lands, forests and lakes.

    Raushan Alzhanova

