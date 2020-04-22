Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran launches first military satellite into orbit

22 April 2020, 19:41
Iran launches first military satellite into orbit

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched its first ever military satellite called Nour into orbit, Trend reports citing official website of IRGC.

According to the report, a satellite carrier rocket named Qasid launched the satellite from the Markazi desert of Iran on the morning of April 22 to the height of 425 kilometers.

«The launch of the satellite will lead to great achievements in Iran's aeronautics,» the report said.

Although Iran planned to launch the Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites into orbit in February 2020; however, the launch of the satellites was later postponed.

The Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites aim to update maps of Iran's oil reserves, agriculture lands, forests and lakes.


Space exploration   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023