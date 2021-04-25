Go to the main site
    Iran, Kyrgyzstan to resume direct flights

    25 April 2021, 13:16

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran and Kyrgyzstan officials agreed to resume direct flights between the two countries.

    Iran’s Ambassador to Bishkek had a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister’s representative Abik Artikbayev and they agreed to resume direct flight between Tehran and Bishkek, IRNA reports.

    Iran’s Kish Air CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi previously said that flights from Tehran to Almaty in Kazakhstan, Bishkek, Tashkent, and Dushanbe would start from the beginning of this Persian year (March 21, 2021).

    She said that the airline managed to do one flight in a month since March 21, despite the coronavirus pandemic and it would be shortened to twenty-day intervals soon.

    Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Kyrgyzstan last month and met Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev to discuss bilateral ties.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

