Iran joins WHO clinical trials on 4 anti-COVID-19 drugs

25 March 2020, 13:39
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Health Minister Reza Malekzadeh in an Instagram post said that Iran with 12 research teams has joined WHO clinical trials on four anti-coronavirus drugs, IRNA reported.

Clinical trials are a type of research that studies new tests and treatments and evaluates their effects on human health outcomes.

Malekzadeh said on Tuesday that WHO has reported clinical trials on the four following drugs:

1. HIV drug

2. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine

3. Remdesivir (Treatment for Ebola)

4. Lopinavir / Ritonavir

Iran which enjoys one of the biggest medical research capacities in the region and among the Islamic countries has joined WHO clinical trials with 12 research teams.

Medical Officer at Department of Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals of the World Health Organization Ana Maria Henao Restrepo expressed hope that thousands of patients around the world would join this study.

Iran, South Africa, Argentina, France, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the UK have so far joined the trials.


