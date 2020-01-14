Go to the main site
    Iran International Exhibition of MIDEX 2020 kicks off

    14 January 2020, 21:46

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 10th International Exhibition of architecture, internal design, and modern house (MIDEX) opened on Tuesday in Tehran with over 220 Iranian and foreign companies showcasing their latest products in the related industries, equipment, products, and services.

    The 2020 edition of MIDEX expo hosts 212 Iranian companies and 8 companies from Germany, South Korea, Italy, Belgium, France, and China, IRNA reports.

    Different products in several categories are exhibited in this event, including interior design, architecture & design, lighting & smart building, interior & public & open area view, prefabricated houses & modern materials, environmental, modern installation technologies, services, decoration accessories and material, furniture & related accessories and HVAC modern technologies.

    The expo is aimed at introducing domestic capabilities in the field of architecture to the world and building a bridge between universities and manufacturers as well as identifying the domestic potential to export services in this field.

    The exhibition will be held in Tehran on January 14-17. The time of exhibition is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

