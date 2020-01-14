Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran International Exhibition of MIDEX 2020 kicks off

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 January 2020, 21:46
Iran International Exhibition of MIDEX 2020 kicks off

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 10th International Exhibition of architecture, internal design, and modern house (MIDEX) opened on Tuesday in Tehran with over 220 Iranian and foreign companies showcasing their latest products in the related industries, equipment, products, and services.

The 2020 edition of MIDEX expo hosts 212 Iranian companies and 8 companies from Germany, South Korea, Italy, Belgium, France, and China, IRNA reports.

Different products in several categories are exhibited in this event, including interior design, architecture & design, lighting & smart building, interior & public & open area view, prefabricated houses & modern materials, environmental, modern installation technologies, services, decoration accessories and material, furniture & related accessories and HVAC modern technologies.

The expo is aimed at introducing domestic capabilities in the field of architecture to the world and building a bridge between universities and manufacturers as well as identifying the domestic potential to export services in this field.

The exhibition will be held in Tehran on January 14-17. The time of exhibition is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.


Events   Exhibition   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital