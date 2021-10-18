Go to the main site
    Iran imports 6m more doses of COVID19 vaccines

    18 October 2021, 20:12

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 27th COVID-19 vaccine consignment including 6 million doses of vaccine provided by Iranian Red Crescent Society was delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Sunday.

    Head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society (RCS) Karim Hemmati said that the IRSC imported four consignments consisting of 24 million doses of vaccine last week, IRNA reports.

    He added that some 76,390,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were imported so far.

    The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 48,015,159 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 23,343,118 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

