Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran imports 6m more doses of COVID19 vaccines

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 October 2021, 20:12
Iran imports 6m more doses of COVID19 vaccines

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 27th COVID-19 vaccine consignment including 6 million doses of vaccine provided by Iranian Red Crescent Society was delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Sunday.

Head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society (RCS) Karim Hemmati said that the IRSC imported four consignments consisting of 24 million doses of vaccine last week, IRNA reports.

He added that some 76,390,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were imported so far.

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 48,015,159 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 23,343,118 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.


Coronavirus   World News   Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea