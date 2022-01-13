Iran exporting agro products to Central Asia for 25 yrs

MASHHAD. KAZINFORM Iranian agriculture products have been exported to five Central Asian countries via Sarakhs border terminal for at least 25 years, an Iranian official said.

Habibollah Heydari, the caretaker of Sarakhs Customs Office, told IRNA on Wednesday that the exports are being carried out via railway and road terminals, IRNA reports.

From the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021), Iran has exported 4,750 tons of potatoes from Sarakhs border terminal to Turkmenistan and other Central Asian states, Heydari noted.

Countries such as Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan have been the main export destinations of Iran's agricultural products since 1996.

Mohammad-Ali Bagheri, the director general of Lotfabad Dargaz Customs Office in North Khorasan Province, said earlier that Iranians exported 122,000 tons of potato from this border terminal to Turkmenistan in the first nine months of the year.

None of the potato consignments were returned during this period, he said, adding that potato is the most important agricultural export item from Lotfabad Dargaz border terminal.

Apples, tangerines, oranges, and bell pepper are among the most exported agricultural products in the mentioned period, Bagheri noted.

According to Khorasan Razavi Province's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, exports of Iranian goods via Sarakhs and Lotfabad to Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries have returned to the pre-coronavirus scale.

Iranians exported 437,612 tons of commodities via Sarakhs and Lotfabad border terminals to Central Asia within eight months of the current year. The export stood at 432,670 tons in the same period in 2019.

Sarakhs border terminal is located in Khorasan Razavi Province.

Lotfabad border terminal is located near Dargaz City 90 kilometers south of Ashgabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, and 22 kilometers north of Dargaz City.

Iran's joint borderlines with Turkmenistan and Afghanistan include 14 percent of total borderlines of the Islamic Republic.



