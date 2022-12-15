Go to the main site
    Iran expelled from UN women's body over rights violations

    15 December 2022, 10:18

    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Iran was expelled Wednesday from a UN women's body for Tehran's rights violations amid weeks of anti-government protests, Anadolu Agency reported.

    The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted on a US-drafted resolution to «remove with immediate effect» Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) for the remainder of its 2022 - 2026 term.

    Twenty-nine-member states voted in favor of the resolution. Eight voted against it, including Russia and China. Sixteen abstained in the 54-member ECOSOC.

    The 45-member UN Commission on the Status of Women is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

    Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani called the expulsion an «illegal move».

