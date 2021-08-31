Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran-Eurasia trade hits $1.6b

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 August 2021, 21:38
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The trade between Iran and members of the Eurasian Economic Union enjoying 93% growth in value has mounted to over 1.6 billion dollars during the first 4 months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21), a senior official at Iran Customs Administration said.

Head of international cooperation office at Iran's Customs Administration Hossein Kakhaki said $358 million worth of goods has been exported from Iran to EAEU member states, IRNA reports.

The figure has experienced a 46% growth compared with the same period last year, he added.

He noted that the destinations were respectively Russia with $188,926,000, Armenia with 83,043,000, Kazakhstan with $53,395,000, Kyrgyzstan with $24,294,000, and Belarus with $6,578,000.

He went on to say that Iran has imported $1,252,000,000 worth of products from EAEU states.


