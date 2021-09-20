Iran-ECO trade hits $5b in past 5 months

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s Customs Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said that Iran’s trade with nine other members of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) amounted to five billion dollars in the last five months.

Latifi said on Monday that Iran has traded 7.944 million tons of goods worth 4.967 billion dollars with other members of the ECO, IRNA reports.

From the figure, 6.107 million tons worth 2.953 billion dollars was allocated to exports and 1.837 million tons worth 2.14 billion dollars to imports, according to Latifi who added that the figure saw 8 percent increase in weight and 38 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

He went on to elaborate that in this period, Iran’s export to these countries increased by 22 percent in weight and 50 percent in value and its import decreased by 20 percent in weight and increased by 22 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were on top of Iran’s export list and Turkey, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan topped Iran’s import list.

Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are members of the ECO.