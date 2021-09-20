Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Iran-ECO trade hits $5b in past 5 months

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
20 September 2021, 22:23
Iran-ECO trade hits $5b in past 5 months

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s Customs Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said that Iran’s trade with nine other members of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) amounted to five billion dollars in the last five months.

Latifi said on Monday that Iran has traded 7.944 million tons of goods worth 4.967 billion dollars with other members of the ECO, IRNA reports.

From the figure, 6.107 million tons worth 2.953 billion dollars was allocated to exports and 1.837 million tons worth 2.14 billion dollars to imports, according to Latifi who added that the figure saw 8 percent increase in weight and 38 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

He went on to elaborate that in this period, Iran’s export to these countries increased by 22 percent in weight and 50 percent in value and its import decreased by 20 percent in weight and increased by 22 percent in value compared to the same period last year.

Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were on top of Iran’s export list and Turkey, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan topped Iran’s import list.

Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are members of the ECO.


Foreign policy    Economy   Iran  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region