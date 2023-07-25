Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Iran declares end to public use of masks

    25 July 2023, 20:48

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry has declared an end to the national emergency with respect to the spread of the coronavirus, Kazinform cites IRNA.

    In a statement, the public relations department of the Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it made the decision, which puts an end to the public use of face masks, based on the opinion of the National Scientific Committee.

    According to the statement, it is no longer necessary for all members of society to wear masks thanks to the stable conditions of the country with regard to the containment of the coronavirus.

    Only the elderly, people with certain diseases, and those who have been in direct contact with a person who is suspected or infected with the coronavirus must wear masks, it added.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japanese life expectancy falls in 2022 for 2nd straight yr
    World Scout Jamboree continues despite U.S., U.K. withdrawals amid heat wave
    Japan OKs 1st domestically-made COVID vaccine
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target