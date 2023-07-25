Iran declares end to public use of masks

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry has declared an end to the national emergency with respect to the spread of the coronavirus, Kazinform cites IRNA.

In a statement, the public relations department of the Health Ministry said on Tuesday that it made the decision, which puts an end to the public use of face masks, based on the opinion of the National Scientific Committee.

According to the statement, it is no longer necessary for all members of society to wear masks thanks to the stable conditions of the country with regard to the containment of the coronavirus.

Only the elderly, people with certain diseases, and those who have been in direct contact with a person who is suspected or infected with the coronavirus must wear masks, it added.