    Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 15,289

    24 July 2020, 21:41

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 215 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

    The spokeswoman said that, with the 215 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 15,289.

    Some 2,489 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,504 of whom have become hospitalized, Lari said.

    She said that a total of 286,523 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 249,212 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

    Some 3,653 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    Raushan Alzhanova

