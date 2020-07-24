Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 15,289

24 July 2020, 21:41
Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 15,289

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 215 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

The spokeswoman said that, with the 215 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 15,289.

Some 2,489 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,504 of whom have become hospitalized, Lari said.

She said that a total of 286,523 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 249,212 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 3,653 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.


Coronavirus   Iran  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea