Iran confirms its high interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of his participation at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Ashgabat on November 28, 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, issues of the bilateral agenda and ways of further development of Kazakh-Iranian relations both at the bilateral level and in a multilateral format, including within the framework of the ECO, were discussed.

The Iranian Minister stated that Kazakhstan is among the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic, and therefore Iran is interested in intensifying bilateral relations.

The Iranian side expressed readiness to hold the 17th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Iranian Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Tehran.

H.Amir-Abdollahian congratulated on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, highly noting the dynamic development of the country. He stressed that «the growth of Kazakhstan in Tehran is considered as its own growth.»

Kazakhstan's contribution to the Agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's Nuclear Deal was noted separately. According to the Minister H.Amir-Abdollahian, the Islamic Republic highly appreciates the provision of a platform in Almaty in 2013 for holding two rounds of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed readiness to support any initiatives and proposals of Kazakhstan.



