Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab

30 December 2022, 16:07
Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab

LONDON. KAZINFORM An Iranian chess player is moving to Spain while fearing for her life after playing in a tournament without a hijab, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday, The Arab News reported.

During the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, earlier this week, Sara Khadem appeared without a hijab, in an apparent show of support for women and anti-regime protesters in her home country.

However, sources close to the player said the 25-year-old has decided to move to Spain with her husband and young child following the events as a result of safety fears.

A source said: «She is aware that her life would be in danger if she returned to Iran because she has been shown playing without a head covering in several photographs.»

Khadem has previously espoused anti-regime views, including defending a fellow Iranian chess player who was forced to forfeit against Israeli opponents.

Iran has long sought to punish outspoken athletes and celebrities, with the home of professional climber Elnaz Rekabi being destroyed by authorities after the sportswoman appeared in a tournament without a hijab.


Photo: www.arabnews.com

Related news
President signs amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakhstani Skatov among ATP’s Five to Watch in 2023
56 rural settlements to be gasified in 2023
Теги:
Sport   World News   Chess  
Read also
S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM
Kazakhstani Skatov among ATP’s Five to Watch in 2023
WAM report highlights UAE’s key milestones in 2022
UN says 30,000 people displaced in South Sudan amid skirmishes
Dinara Saduakasova thanks Kazakh President for his support
Brazilian government declares three-day mourning over Pele’s death
Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé
Hundreds of 4,500-yr-old tombs found in central China
News Partner
Popular
1 11 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
2 Mongolian president issues decree to rebuild ancient capital
3 Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan
4 Number of SMEs rises by 30% in Almaty
5 President signs law on transport and subsoil use

News