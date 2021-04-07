Go to the main site
    Iran attaches special attetion to cooperation with Kazakhstan within EAEU

    7 April 2021, 15:04

    NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Iran pays special attetion to cooperation with Kazakhstan within the framework of the Eurasian Eonomic Union (EAEU), Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During his visit to the Kazakh Minsitry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that cultural, historical, political and economic ties between Iran and Kazakhstan are of paramount importance.

    He revealed that during his meeting with his Kazakhstani counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, they touched upon the prospects of cooperation as well as important bilateral, regional and international issues. According to him, the sides also discussed the Afghani cirsis and how to ensure equality between nationalities and peoples living there.

    He continued by adding that Iranian-Kazakh cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is important as well.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed out that Iran supports many initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, including his initiative to create a nuclear-free zone.

    İn conclusion, the Iranian diplomat talked about the joint use of the Caspian Sea by the Caspian countries.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran
