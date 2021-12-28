Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Iran among top 10 states on World Heritage List

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 December 2021, 21:46
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM IRNA - The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has registered 26 Iranian cultural heritage monuments from 1979 to 2021, turning the Islamic country into one of the leading states with most sites inscribed on the World Heritage List.

The inscription of 26 cultural, historical, and natural heritage monuments proves the fact that Iran has got a special position in UNESCO's World Heritage List since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reports.

Historical and ancient structures, traditional artifacts, and natural landscapes are parts of cultural assets and are considered tangible cultural heritage, which is preserved in an ancient area or a museum.

Prior to the triumph of the Islamic Revolution, none of the Iranian cultural, historical and natural assets had been registered on the World Heritage List. Chogha Zanbil in Khuzestan province, Persepolis in Fars province, and Naghsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan province were inscribed on the List in the first year following the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Culture   UNESCO   World News   Iran  
