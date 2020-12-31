Iran allocates $150,000 each for victims of Ukraine crash incident

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian cabinet members agreed in a session on Wednesday to allocate 150,000 dollars or its euro equal to each family of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Jan, 2020.

According to the Vice-President for Legal Affairs, the government will pay the allocated money to the victims' families as soon as it is provided based on the reports and documents, IRNA reports.

Ukraine's passenger plane which was moving very close to a sensitive military spot belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) crashed shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8, 2020. All 176 aboard were killed.

Ministry of Roads and Urban Development is charged with paying compensation money to their families in cooperation with other national sectors.

Iranian government will pay the money to the families of the plane crash victims without considering their race and nationalities in compliance with international norms.

As the tragic incident occurred on January 8, Vice-Presidency for Legal Affairs has suggested the government to pay the allocated money before the start of its first anniversary.

Although money cannot relieve pain from the incident, it is somehow commitment to respect people's rights, the Vice-President for Legal Affairs has said.

On October 28, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that Iran is ready to accelerate talks with Ukraine on the January plane crash and will punish those found guilty.

There is no ambiguity in their punishment and Iran is serious to do it, Baharvand told IRNA.

Baharvand has described the plane crash as a tragic incident. Iran tries to deal with the case based on justice to respect the rights of the individuals.

A week after the crash, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that human error has caused it.