    IOFS prospects discussed in Nur-Sultan

    26 November 2019, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev had a meeting with Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security Yerlan Baidaulet, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

    The sides discussed the preparations for the regular 4th meeting of the IOFS Executive Council and the 3rd session of the IOFS General Assembly slated for 2020 in Turkey.

    Welcoming the IOFS delegation, Shakhrat Nuryshev noted that the Kazakh Foreign Office would continue providing all-round assistance to the IOFS activity.

    Yerlan Baidaulet informed the Kazakh side of the activity of the IOFS in building cooperation with the international organizations and financial institutions aimed at strengthening the practical interaction in food security issues. The sides praised fruitful cooperation of the IOFS with the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) and other development institutions. The IOFS Director General also unveiled the prospects of launch of the Organization’s strategic projects – Grain Fund, Islamic Organization of Food Producers etc.

    The IOFS was initiated by First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Its headquarters is located in Nur-Sultan. Presently, the organization unites 34 Islamic countries.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

