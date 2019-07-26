Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IOFS praises UAE’s prominent role in food security field

26 July 2019, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Baidaulet, Director-General of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, IOFS, praised the prominent role of the UAE in the area of food security, WAM reports.

He said this during a meeting with Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, at the UAE embassy in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

They discussed the means of supporting and strengthening the cooperation between both sides and viewed the IOFS’s activities.

Ambassador Al Jaber affirmed the UAE’s keenness on strengthening cooperation with the IOFS as the UAE gives great importance to food security issues. The UAE had launched the National Strategy for Food Security, which aims to develop a comprehensive national system based on the foundations of sustainable food production.

Yerlan Baidaulet thanked the UAE Government for its support to the IOFS establishment and development.

IOFS aims to provide expertise and technical know-how to Member States on various aspects of effective development of agriculture, rural areas, food security, and development of biotechnologies. The organisation also helps solving problems caused by desertification, reduction of forest area, soil erosion and salinisation. It also seeks to mobilise and manage financial and agricultural resources with the goal of developing agriculture and enhancing food security in member states.

