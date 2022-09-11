IOFS Director-General visits UNA

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), Yerlan Baidaulet, visited today, Sunday, the headquarters of the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) in Jeddah, where he was received by UNA Director-General Mohammed Abd Rabbo Al-Yami, the UNA OIC official website reads.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between UNA and IOFS and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its objectives.

It is noteworthy that the IOFS is a specialized institution affiliated to the OIC and concerned with promoting agricultural and rural development and food security in the OIC member states, with its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.